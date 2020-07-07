7 Jul 2020
Elanco Animal Health’s grapiprant offering has been awarded New Product of the Year 2019 by the Veterinary Marketing Association.
Galliprant from Elanco Animal Health has been awarded the New Product of the Year award 2019 by the Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA).
The award is usually announced at the VMA Annual Awards event, which has now been rescheduled to Friday 19 March 2021 due to coronavirus.
VMA awards chairman Claire Edmunds said: “This year’s winners will still get their moment of glory on stage next March at the rescheduled event.
“We can also announce that the event is likely to include some additional categories to recognise campaigns and initiatives undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The award category was sponsored by CM Research and saw Cytopoint by Zoetis achieve “highly commended” status.
Rebecca Bryant, Elanco’s marketing manager for pet health therapeutics, said: “The UK team is proud to be part of the launch of this innovative, first-in-class product, which has already enriched the lives of thousands of pet owners and their dogs living with OA.”
Since 2014, CM Research has been asking vets to nominate the product they thought was the best new veterinary product of the previous 12 months, with more than 400 nominations received for the 2019 award.