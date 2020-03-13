13 Mar 2020
Event was to be held on 20 March in London, but has been postponed until further notice.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) Annual Awards has become the latest event on the veterinary calendar to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The event was due to be held on 20 March at the Royal Lancaster London hotel.
In a statement released this morning (13 March), the VMA said: “In response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the VMA has taken the decision to postpone the VMA Annual Awards, due to take place in London on 20 March, until further notice.
“The VMA Annual Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate marketing skill and creativity across the veterinary and animal health industry, and while we appreciate the decision to postpone the event may be disappointing, we thank you in advance for your understanding.
“We will let you know in due course plans for the rescheduled VMA Annual Awards and do hope you are able to join us then.”