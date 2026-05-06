6 May 2026
The new system is set to go live later this month in a move officials say will provide more “comprehensive” monitoring.
Image: © Larry Allen / Adobe Stock
A new digital platform to report adverse events (AEs) linked to animal medicines is set to be launched later this month – a year after problems with its predecessor emerged.
VMD officials say the new system will be accessible to veterinary professionals, suitably qualified persons (SQPs) and animal owners when it goes live on 20 May.
The group has also claimed the platform will integrate with existing pharmacovigilance procedures to create “more efficient and comprehensive safety oversight”.
Plans for the new portal were first outlined last summer when the VMD admitted communication failures over its move to suspend the previous reporting system.
The group says the new service will also provide additional guidance on how to complete a “high-quality” report to provide a fuller picture of the issue.
But the VMD announcement stressed that AE reports can still be submitted directly to the company responsible, which is then required to share the details with the directorate within 30 days, before the new system goes live.
It said: “Reporting adverse events helps the VMD and medicine manufacturers identify and respond to potential safety concerns, protecting animal health and welfare across the UK.
“Every report, however minor it may seem, contributes to a fuller picture of how medicines are performing in practice.”