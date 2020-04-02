2 Apr 2020
Directorate changes its enforcement policy to assist in the continued supply of animal medicines during the national COVID-19 crisis.
SQP regulators have welcomed the VMD’s announcement it is changing its prescription regulations to allow easier remote prescription of POM-VPS products.
The VMD announced this week it is making changes to its enforcement policies, which govern how and when SQPs can prescribe and dispense POM-VPS products.
Effective immediately, SQPs – also known by the newer term registered animal medicines advisors (RAMAs) – can remotely prescribe and authorise supply of medicines – including wormers, flukicides, flea treatments and some vaccinations – provided strict procedures are followed.
The VMD has said it will not issue improvement notices for breaches of SQP regulations, which, in normal times, state SQPs are required to prescribe and dispense from regulated premises, and hand over products personally or through specific supervision of others.
Under the VMD’s changes, the SQP/RAMA is still responsible for prescription and supply, and must:
AMTRA secretary general Stephen Dawson said: “In the current circumstances, if the only available RAMA/SQP at a registered premises is self-isolating, those requirements would prevent in-person supervision.
“Enforcing those rules would also limit the possibility for the RAMA to be working from home in an effort to limit the number of people on the business premises.
“AMTRA welcomes this new approach during the new unique challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Director of newest SQP regulator Vetpol Caroline Johnson added: “These are exceptional times and we welcome the guidance from the VMD, which will help keep SQPs safe and also ensure the continued supply of animal medicines.”