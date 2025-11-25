25 Nov 2025
VMD has “received several stakeholder concerns regarding the AVM-GSL distribution category of some companion animal ectoparasiticides”, says senior environmental safety assessor Francine Fernandez.
Image © Mila / Adobe Stock
A regulatory review of general sales list companion animal parasiticides is being considered, a senior VMD official has confirmed.
VMD senior environmental safety assessor Francine Fernandez spoke in a webinar on sustainable parasite control hosted by the Responsible use of Medicines Alliance – Companion Animal and Equine, which has launched a new parasiticide resource page on its website.
She observed the contrast between the Competition and Markets Authority’s push to improve access to medicines for pet owners with calls to tighten regulation on flea and tick treatments, noting: “It’s apples and oranges that we’re getting from stakeholders with this, and as the authority responsible for setting legal distribution categories, we have to strike a balance. We need to ensure safe use while maintaining appropriate access.”
She said the VMD has “received several stakeholder concerns regarding the AVM-GSL distribution category of some companion animal ectoparasiticides”, adding: “At this stage, we can confirm that a regulatory review is under consideration, but we’re unable to provide further information, as details are still being developed.”
The official added: “Regulatory action is just one part of the solution… guidance and collaboration can drive meaningful change when it comes to sustainable parasite control for small animals.”
Other panellists agreed, with Controlling ANTIparasitic resistance in Equines Responsibly chair Julia Shrubb urging those across the sector to “harness the power of collaboration”, while BSAVA chair Julian Hoad said: “The profession can only work effectively on this if we work together; it’s a collaborative approach.”
They agreed collaboration also extends to animal owners and that vets must play their part in educating them to mitigate the environmental impact and resistance issues with ectoparasiticides and anthelmintics.
Dr Hoad added: “It’s very important that we take responsibility for ensuring that we’ve done our level best to make it easy for the owners to comply, to reduce the environmental risks that they may otherwise be unaware of.”
Hillary Cowley, deputy chief executive of the Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority, added that providing comprehensive advice would also improve efficacy and help owners who lacked the literacy skills to fully understand enclosed instructions.
She said: “You will be advising on how to use the product properly, and then they will work better.
“You get less chance of resistance, you’re less likely to have that situation… where people will, with the best interests for the animal, apply the pipette and then go and shampoo the animal a week later and wash all that stuff off, and nobody wins in that situation.”
Dr Shrubb said issues with anthelmintic resistance can be seen as an “invisible, intangible threat” by owners, but discussing testing, risk assessment and non-drug methods of parasite management can help reduce reliance on them.
She said resistance levels paint “quite a concerning picture; it is going to get worse before it gets better”.
She added: “We’ve really got to look after the products we have… if we carry on as we are doing, we will be back in the 1950s.”