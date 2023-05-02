2 May 2023
Details of a product defect recall for Clavudale 40mg/10mg tablets for cats and dogs, and also Spectrabactin Vet 40mg/10mg tablets for cats and dogs.
The VMD has issued a notice to make wholesalers and vets aware that Dechra has initiated a Class II recall for all in-date batches of Clavudale 40mg/10mg tablet for cats and dogs, and Spectrabactin Vet 40mg/10mg tablets for cats and dogs with immediate effect.
The reason for the recall relates to stability failure of the product, which has been attributed to the suitability of the primary closure.
Dechra is contacting vets and wholesalers to examine inventory immediately, and quarantine products subject to this recall.
For further information regarding the recall, email [email protected]