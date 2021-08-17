Special precaution

Under a “special precaution for use” in section 4.5 of the SPC, it states: “The safety and efficacy of the veterinary medicinal product in cats has not been evaluated. Post-marketing surveillance shows that the use of the product in cats can be associated with neurological signs (including Horner’s syndrome with protrusion of membrane nictitans, miosis, anisocoria, and internal ear disorders with ataxia and head tilt) and systemic signs (anorexia and lethargy).