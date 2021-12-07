7 Dec 2021
Courier company tipped off directorate about boxes of human medicines with paperwork suggesting they were intended for treatment of a dog.
The VMD's headquarters in Surrey.
A consignment of human medicines imported from India and destined for veterinary premises in Surrey has been seized by the VMD.
The directorate announced today (7 December) it had detained and seized five boxes of sumatriptan tablets BP and 16 bottles of pentosan polysulfate sodium capsules 100mg that had been identified by a courier.
It said the parcel was addressed to a veterinary premises in Kingston, Surrey and had been shipped from India.
The VMD confirmed all the seized items were human medicines, but paperwork included in the package suggested they were intended for treatment of a dog.
On its website, it said: “Human products can only be administered to animals under Schedule 4 (administration of a veterinary medicinal product outside the terms of a marketing authorisation) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR) 2013 by vets who have the animals under their care and have obtained a Special Import Certificate (SIC) to import the product.”
The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 of the VMR 2013, relating to importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products.