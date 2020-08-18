VMD update on intrammary antibiotics
Marketing authorisation holders have informed the directorate of supply problems with a number of lactating cow intramammary antibiotics.
The VMD has issued an update on the availability of lactating cow intramammary antibiotics.
Marketing authorisation holders (MAHs) have informed the VMD of supply problems with the following products:
- Synulox Lactating Cow Intramammary Suspension (42058/4143). Anticipated resolution date (subject to change) – October to December 2020.
- Tetra-Delta Intramammary Suspension (42058/4152). Anticipated resolution date – October to December 2020.
- Ubro Yellow Milking Cow Intramammary Suspension (08327/4305). Product discontinued – no return date.
- Multiject IMM Intramammary Suspension (02000/4062). Expected resolution date – January 2021.
- Albiotic 330mg/100mg Intramammary Solution (30282/4035). Expected resolution date – end of July 2020.
- Mastiplan LC, 300mg/20mg Intramammary Suspension (01708/4534). Expected resolution date – end of June 2020.
- Cobactan MC Intramammary Suspension for Lactating Cows (42810/4000)*. Expected resolution date – end of June 2020.
- Combiclav Intramammary Suspension for Lactating Cows (02000/4424). Expected resolution date – November 2020.
Available products
The following lactating cow intramammary products have been reported as available for veterinary surgeons to buy:
Further details
For further details of the supply situation for individual UK-authorised products, contact the MAH or a wholesale dealer.
* Defined as highest-priority critically important antibiotics for human medicine – should be used as a last resort, and supported by sensitivity and/or diagnostic testing.