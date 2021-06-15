15 Jun 2021
Vets needed to trial updated website that now provides enhanced functionality when applying for certificates and enables accessibility from mobile devices.
The VMD's headquarters in Surrey.
The Government has invited vets to take part in improving the development of the Special Import Service.
Set to be rolled out next year, the VMD is looking for veterinary surgeons to trial the online service.
The Government department said on its website: “The updated website will provide enhanced functionality when applying for certificates and enable accessibility from mobile devices. To ensure we have got this right we are looking for veterinary surgeons to trial an early version.
“The research is conducted via remote video call for approximately 30 minutes and at a time that suits you.
“If you are a veterinary surgeon and can help, please email Mat Cason or telephone 07874 649504.”