16 Oct 2020
"The VMG Leadership Standards framework and our new qualifications will make a significant contribution to this and I urge the profession to make as much use of both as they can.” - VMG president, Rich Casey.
The VMG has published its Leadership Standards Framework to support and promote strong leadership and management across the veterinary sector.
Evidence-based following a wide-ranging literature review, a survey of veterinary professionals, and in-depth interviews with more than 100 veterinary leaders and managers, the VMG hopes the framework will become the start of a solid veterinary leadership evidence base.
Within the framework, each area is divided into a range of competences with each containing the VMG’s expert recommendations as to the level of understanding and responsibility expected at each of five seniority tiers, together with the evidence required to demonstrate success.
Organisations can use the framework to structure, evaluate and reward leadership roles, while individuals can use it to self-assess against the criteria, identify training needs, and create tailored career development plans.
The framework will be supported by the VMG’s new suite of accredited qualifications in veterinary business, leadership and management, to be launched in 2021.
VMG president Rich Casey said: “Routes to a leadership role in the veterinary sector are more diverse than ever, which brings opportunity for career advancement to a wider range of veterinary staff. However, many have had only basic training to equip them for their new responsibilities and, while some embrace the new demands on them, others can find the adjustment more difficult.
“By bringing these competencies together in the Leadership Standards Framework, we are giving leaders, managers and any team member wishing to achieve better practice outcomes, a route map for skills development and the delivery of 21st century leadership.”
He added: “As we face the challenge of guiding our teams through these unprecedented times and into the ‘new normal’, the need for excellent leadership has never been more vital.
“The VMG Leadership Standards Framework and our new qualifications will make a significant contribution to this and I urge the profession to make as much use of both as they can.”