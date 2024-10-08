8 Oct 2024
Learning and development manager Hannah Perrin has been recognised by the Institute of Leadership for securing £5,000 grant.
From left: VMG’s Hannah Perrin with Zoe Abbotts from StreetVet.
A senior figure at the VMG has been recognised by the Institute of Leadership (IoL) for her work to secure a grant for a veterinary charity.
VMG learning and development manager Hannah Perrin was invited to a reception hosted by the IoL at the House of Commons on 26 September for her work to secure a £5,000 grant for the VMG from the IoL to provide leadership and management training to the team at StreetVet.
Dr Perrin’s proposal was shortlisted to the last 45 from more than 300 applications and was eventually selected as one of the top seven.
She was invited to address guests during the reception, explaining how the grant would be used and the positive impact it would have. Zoe Abbotts, chief executive of StreetVet, was also invited as a guest.
The VMG will use the grant to run a development programme to support the growth of StreetVet, a charity that delivers free veterinary care to the pets of those experiencing homelessness across the UK.