11 May 2020
New survey by representative body is asking for views from anyone working in a leadership role within the veterinary sector.
Richard Casey.
The VMG is asking members of the veterinary profession working in leadership or management roles to help shape its future direction by completing a short survey.
Respondents do not have to be VMG members and will answer a range of questions about different aspects of their role in the survey, which is open until 31 May and includes an option to enter a prize draw to win a £50 Amazon voucher.
VMG president Richard Casey said: “We are an evidence-based association and will use the research to enhance our understanding of today’s veterinary leaders, and to explore their views on areas they find challenging and the types of support they most value.
“We expect the findings to offer a valuable insight into the state of veterinary leadership currently.
“We will also use the findings to extend the VMG’s range of personal and professional support, tools and resources to ensure everyone in the profession benefits from 21st century leadership.”
He added: “We’re looking for input from anyone working in a leadership or management capacity. This could include team leaders, head nurses, customer care leads, branch managers, clinical leads, social media influencers, HR managers and many other roles.
“All input is helpful and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who takes a few minutes to complete it for us.”