27 Aug 2024
Awards are a collaboration between Lantra and Landex which celebrate the exceptional talent, dedication, and achievements of learners across the land-based and environment sectors.
Lantra and Landex have announced that VN Times will be an official media partner for the upcoming Land-based and Environment Learner (LBEL) of the Year Awards, for the second year running.
The awards are a collaboration between Lantra and Landex that celebrate the talent, dedication and achievements of learners across the land-based and environment sectors, including veterinary care. They will be presented at a ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday 21 November.
By partnering with the LBEL Awards, VN Times said it was reaffirming its commitment to supporting the next generation of professionals in the veterinary care industry and wider land-based sector.
Lantra chief executive Marcus Potter said: “VN Times’ involvement with the LBEL Awards this year is a great addition to the programme. Their expertise and coverage of the veterinary and animal care sectors will bring invaluable visibility to the incredible talent the awards programme recognises.”
Landex chief executive Alex Payne said: “Having VN Times as an official media partner for the LBEL Awards this year is a fantastic addition. The magazine continuously supports and champions the veterinary care sector, so it is invaluable to have their support for our talent recognition programme.”
VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the LBELs again this year to celebrate the grit and determination of students at the beginning of their careers.
“It’s a fantastic reminder that nurturing and supporting talent has the ability to amplify a positive impact, not only on the sector, but on animal welfare and society as a whole.”
More than 190 learners have been nominated for the 2024 LBEL Awards, with many students and apprentices nominated across the land-based and environment sector. A total of 62 learners have been nominated within the animal care and veterinary categories.