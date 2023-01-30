30 Jan 2023
Important developments in the sector will be highlighted when Leicester hosts spring’s inaugural event.
Stuart Carmichael.
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) has announced plans for a new congress, which will take place later this year.
The inaugural VOACON event, which is being organised in association with Nupsala, is set to take place at The Grand Hotel in Leicester on 24 and 25 May.
The congress, subtitled Progress in Motion, is expected to offer up to 14 hours of CPD across the two days, including dedicated small animal and equine streams.
The congress will also include a happy hour after the first day’s sessions, plus a gala dinner in the Kings Hall.
VOA co-founder Stuart Carmichael said: “Exciting developments are happening in veterinary OA, so we felt now is the right time to put this event on.
“There’s nothing specialist about OA treatment and management; every small animal and equine practice deals with OA every day.
“There’s a real need and enthusiasm for bringing the latest thinking to as wide an audience as possible, so VOACON offers sessions for all members of the practice, whatever their interest is, along with rehab and physio teams.
“It’s actually been pretty difficult fitting everything in, but we’re confident we’ve got a great programme offering real, practical CPD that will benefit practices, their clients and their patients.”
Further details of the programme can be found on the VOA website.