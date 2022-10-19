19 Oct 2022
Charity volunteers enjoyed two days of CPD featuring lectures, workshops and inspirational speakers.
StreetVet held its fifth annual conference last week (13 to 14 October), with delegates travelling from as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall for the event.
Held at 3 Pancras Square in London’s Kings Cross, more than 100 delegates attended in person with another 50 joining online for two days of interactive workshops, inspirational talks and clinical lectures.
StreetVet was founded in 2016 to provide free veterinary care for those experiencing homelessness and now provides its services in a wide variety of locations across the UK.
The charity recently launched its accredited hostel scheme to provide veterinary care and other support, with conference delegates given updates on the initiative, as well as case studies delivered by volunteers.
Co-hosted by Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify’s Ebony Escalona and TV vet Rory Cowlam, the conference also featured a range of expert speakers, with European veterinary specialist in small animal medicine Dan Thompson, Hamish Morrin from the RVC and American Board feline practice specialist Elise Robertson headlining the day one CPD line-up.
The first day also featured an interactive session with actors from InCommunication, before a talk from internet sensation Phil Heckels – AKA Hercule Van Wolfwinkle – whose animal artworks have raised more than £50,000 for StreetVet.
The final act of day one was to announce the annual volunteer of the year award, with Tammie O’Leary and Maria Banica named joint winners.
European specialist in animal behaviour Sarah Heath opened proceedings on the second day, followed by anaesthesia and analgesia specialist Carl Bradbrook, and a session on physiotherapy on the street with ACPAT chartered physio Louise Carson and the newly crowned Blue Cross Vet Nurse of the Year, Kirsty Cavill.
After lunch, delegates heard from Canada’s Community Veterinary Outreach founder Michelle Lem, Rosie Allister from Vetlife and language therapist Leigh Andrews, who closed out the busy CPD programme.
Jade Statt, who co-founded the charity with Sam Joseph, said: “StreetVet conference is without a doubt my favourite two days in the calendar. What started as a one-off day to thank our volunteers five years ago has evolved into an annual meeting of minds.
“It is a safe space where those with shared values can turn up and just be. The passion, positivity and energy in the room was palpable, and I always leave feeling so proud to be part of such an inspiring profession.”
StreetVet managing director Zoe Abbotts added: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to our sponsors, whose contributions have made this event possible, and to our speakers for such engaging content.
“To all our volunteers, you are a vital element in the StreetVet organisation; the hours of care and compassion you provide have made StreetVet what it is today.”
For more information on StreetVet and for details on how to volunteer, visit www.streetvet.org.uk