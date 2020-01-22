22 Jan 2020
“I’d encourage everyone who’s eligible to vote to take this opportunity to elect someone who can be a strong voice for vets in their region” – BVA president Daniella Dos Santos.
Daniella Dos Santos. Image © BVA / Flickr
The BVA has opened elections for three new regional representatives to speak for vets in their area and represent their views to BVA council.
Members in the east midlands, west midlands and Wales are being invited to choose their preferred candidate, who will serve on council for a three-year term.
Two candidates are in each region.
The BVA’s regional representatives are integral to the activities of council – contributing to effective horizon scanning on matters of veterinary policy and providing an informed steer to the BVA’s policy committee, the association said.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “With an increasingly complex veterinary landscape – and wide range of issues and potential outcomes for animal health and welfare, and the veterinary profession – it’s essential members have the best person to represent them at the highest level within the BVA.
“I’d encourage everyone who’s eligible to vote to take this opportunity to elect someone who can be a strong voice for vets in their region.”
Voting is being managed on the BVA’s behalf by UK Engage and all eligible members will receive voting instructions directly.
Candidate biographies and instructions for voting online are available. Voting closes at 5pm on 17 February and the results will be announced on 19 February.