21 Mar 2022
Vets and nurses have until 22 April to cast their votes for the elections with 13 vets standing for RCVS council and 8 vet nurse candidates vying for a place on VN council this year.
Image © Fotolia / Anton Sokolov
The voting period for the 2022 elections for the RCVS and veterinary nurses councils has now opened, with members of the professions urged to vote online.
Emails have been sent out containing a secure link to the respective voting websites containing pre-filled codes that are unique to each individual veterinary surgeon and veterinary nurse.
For the RCVS council election, 13 candidates are standing this year and vets can now cast their votes for up to 3 candidates by 5pm on Friday 22 April 2022.
The candidates for the RCVS council are:
Full biographies and manifesto statements for each candidate are available to read at the RCVS’ special 2022 election page, where videos of the candidates answering questions submitted by members of the professions may also be found.
VNs also have until 5pm on Friday 22 April to cast their votes for up to two of the eight candidates standing in the VN council election.
Candidates for the VN council are:
The two candidates with the most votes will join VN council for their three-year terms at the college’s annual meeting in July.
Any veterinary surgeons or veterinary nurses who have not received their voting email should contact CES directly on [email protected] stating which election they intend to vote in.