15 Sept
The Veterinary Poisons Information Service is to host a series of refresher courses throughout 2018, aimed at keeping vets and VNs up to date in small animal toxicology.
The Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) is to host regional CPD courses throughout 2018, aimed at keeping vets and VNs up to date in small animal toxicology.
Each course not only acts as a refresher, but also provides the latest information on new treatments and therapies available for poisoning cases.
Each course counts towards six hours of CPD and will cover:
All delegates will receive lunch, refreshments throughout the day and comprehensive course notes to take home.
VPIS CPD 2018 dates and locations will be as follows:
The standard fee is £295 plus VAT. The early bird fee (bookings made up to eight weeks prior to the course date) is £250 plus VAT.
To book a place, visit the VPIS website, email admin@vpisglobal.com or telephone 02073 055 055 and select option 2.