28 May 2024
Increased degree funding and debt relief for vet students are among the ideas that a Commons committee has asked to be reviewed.
Veterinary education leaders have welcomed parliamentary support for potential interventions to address current financial and workforce challenges.
Members of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) select committee have called for a review of several measures, including increased funding for degree programmes and student debt relief initiatives.
The recommendations, which were made prior to this week’s announcement of a July general election, follow a March hearing where Veterinary Schools Council (VSC) chairperson Stuart Reid warned veterinary education was “not a sustainable business” because of the financial gap.
In response, the body said it hoped that the committee’s recommendations would be taken “on board”.
A spokesperson added: “The VSC is pleased that the EFRA Committee has recognised the importance of addressing the issues raised by Prof Reid on behalf of all our members in his recent evidence to the committee.”
The committee urged the Government to “evaluate the potential impact” of the following four actions on reducing current veterinary shortages:
During the March hearing, Prof Reid insisted that the enrolment of international students and others who pay higher, unregulated fees was enabling, rather than preventing, the teaching of UK-based veterinary students.
The RCVS also submitted proposals for Defra funding to enable them to directly accredit some EU vet schools last year.
Although present arrangements, which make graduates from vet schools approved or accredited by the European Association for Establishments of Veterinary Education eligible for RCVS registration, were extended by the college’s council in January, concerns were raised at the time about a lack of Government engagement on the issue.