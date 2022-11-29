29 Nov 2022
From left: Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify’s Ebony Escalona and Adrian Nelson-Pratt with StreetVet’s Jade Statt, Vetlife’s Graham Dick and vet and artist Sarah Keir.
Charities Vetlife and StreetVet each received £1,000 as proceeds from a charity art auction and craft event held as part of a London conference.
More than 300 delegates attended VSGD Live and the Get Set for Vet Summit 2022 for a mixture of inspiring career stories, TED-style talks and discussions for vet professionals.
Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify (VSGD) is an international community aiming to show the profession’s creativity and diversity, and successful crafters, potters and artists are among its number.
A VSGD Live charity auction drew pieces from Australia and New Zealand, with nearly 20 vet artists and crafters donating their works and helping to raise the sum.
Meeting at London Vet Show 2022 for the official handover of the money, VSGD Live organiser Adrian Nelson-Pratt said: “It was wonderful to see the gallery we put together at VSGD Live in October – there are some amazing veterinary artists out there.
“We’re so pleased the auction was a success and it’s a pleasure to make this donation of £1,000 each to two charities that are a big part of our community – from supporting the health and well-being of vets and vet nurses in times of need, to enabling the outreach of veterinary services to those who may not be able to access them in normal circumstances.”
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “With the levels of requests for our services steadily rising, Vetlife is grateful for this support from such an inspiring event.”
Jade Statt, co-founder of StreetVet, said: “To witness the creativity from the profession behind this donation was truly incredible. Thank you to all who donated their art and all who shared their craft.”
And Sarah Keir, vet, artist and crafter, added: “It was my pleasure to be a small part of this amazing team raising a fabulous amount of money for these worthy causes. I applaud my fellow artists and crafters for their amazing contributions.”
