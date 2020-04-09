9 Apr 2020
“A lot of charities are struggling at the moment and it would be wonderful if we could raise some money for StreetVet. So please join us; everyone is welcome” – Ebony Escalona.
The Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify (V:SGD) community will be hosting its first lockdown charity quiz on Good Friday (10 April) to raise cash for StreetVet.
V:SGD is an international community of veterinary professionals who support each to encourage career development – and the group has pulled together like never before during the coronavirus crisis.
Along with other groups – such as Veterinary Voices, VETstagram and Vet Minds – V:SGD has created a number of community hubs, resources and online think tanks to help the profession get through lockdown.
And on Friday V:SGD will be hosting an interactive quiz for StreetVet – a charity providing free veterinary care to the pets of homeless people across the UK.
Professional entertainer Simon Howard and vet Katie Ford will host the quiz, which will run from 8pm to 10pm, and feature various aspects of knowledge and creativity for the whole household to enjoy – pets and children included.
V:SGD founder Ebony Escalona said: “We are going to have a lot of fun and silliness so everyone can just get together and have a great time.
“We are raising money for a brilliant charity, too. A lot of charities are struggling at the moment and it would be wonderful if we could raise some money for StreetVet. So please join us; everyone is welcome.”
Delegates are being asked to visit the event’s fund-raising page to make a donation before signing up for the event here.