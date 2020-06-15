15 Jun 2020
Welsh Government to start work on legislation to ban third-party puppy and kitten sales, which have been illegal in England since April 2020.
Image © okeanaslt / Fotolia
The Welsh Government has started work on a new law to end the third-party sale of puppies and kittens.
Lesley Griffiths – the Welsh Government’s minister for environment, energy and rural affairs – confirmed new legislation was now being worked up, which will be entitled the Animal Welfare (Licencing of Activities Involving Animals) (Wales) Regulations 2021.
Similar legislation – dubbed Lucy’s Law – was introduced in England in April and the change would mean anyone buying a puppy or kitten would need to deal either directly with the dealer, or through an animal rehoming or rescue centre.
In a letter to the Welsh Parliament’s Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, the minister confirmed she had “given permission for officials to start the process for drafting new legislation for commercial third-party sales”.
RSPCA Cymru assistant director for external relations Claire Lawson said: “The Welsh Government’s announcement that it is working up a law to end the third-party sales of puppies and kittens is very good news on an issue the RSPCA has long campaigned for.
“Unfortunately, early separation from mothers, unfamiliar environments and multiple journeys are a miserable reality for too many pups and kittens. Being traded through vendors can be a hugely stressful ordeal, where profits are put before welfare.
“We now look forward to seeing these new legislative proposals, and will work closely with decision-makers to ensure they best protect the welfare of young dogs and cats in Wales.”