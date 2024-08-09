9 Aug 2024
Police and charities are working together to tackle the problem as new RSPCA data suggests attacks on cats more than doubled in the first half of this year.
Image © FurryFritz / Adobe Stock
Pet owners have been warned to be vigilant after new figures suggested the number of cats being targeted with weapons more than doubled in the first half of this year.
Newly released RSPCA figures also show there has been a 23% year-on-year rise in the total number of such attacks on animals.
The charity said it is now working with police on a new campaign to tackle the problem, though they admit its true extent may be much larger.
RSPCA lead wildlife officer Geoff Edmond said: “These weapon attacks are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.”
According to its figures, 44 cats were attacked with either an air gun, a crossbow, or a catapult or slingshot in the first six months of this year, up from 18 in the same period in 2023.
The overall number of recorded weapon attacks on animals also rose from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year.
In one recent case, a three-year-old cat in Staffordshire was saved by vets after its spleen was ruptured by a pellet when it was shot.
Meanwhile, a postmortem examination on a hedgehog found dead in Berkshire revealed a metal ball was lodged in its skull, suggesting it had been targeted with a catapult.
The RSPCA is one of several welfare organisations that supports Operation Lakeshot, a national campaign led by Essex Police, which aims both to catch those responsible for such attacks and prevent them from re-offending.
Mr Edmond said a growing number of police force areas were now seeing “worrying” levels of weapon-related incidents targeting animals.