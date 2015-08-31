There is almost some excuse for horror in a refugee camp, you’re braced for it – but in a forgotten backwater in one of the world’s poorest countries, it seems so desperately bleak. A hopeless neglect pervades everything – from the buildings to the patients. The consultants, many from the UK, are among the most humbling and inspirational people I have met. There is the sense none of them will give up against almost desperate odds, in a place where life is seemingly cheap. How they protect themselves against the pressure of working in a hospital that serves several million people and regularly runs out of syringes and medicine is something that must require a very special mindset.