26 Feb 2025
Julian Hoad said vets must promote the highest welfare standards while work on a policy review continues, amid a growing row over a proposed ban on greyhound racing.
New BSAVA president Julian Hoad.
A major veterinary group leader has urged the sector to be “led by evidence” as it shapes its stance on the future of sports involving the use of the animals.
The plea by BSAVA president Julian Hoad followed claims that a proposed ban on greyhound racing in Wales had come about through a “dirty, dodgy backroom deal”.
The group is currently contributing to the ongoing review of BVA animal sport policy and both organisations expressed caution about a ban in a consultation submission to the Welsh Government last year.
Dr Hoad acknowledged the greyhound issue was “complex” and said the review process was “considering all aspects of greyhound racing to come to a decision that is led by evidence” for its final report.
But he added: “While we await the working group’s report, the BSAVA believes that vets have a role in promoting the highest standards of welfare of animals in sport.”
Although many welfare groups welcomed the ban proposal when it was announced last week, it has raised fears other animal sport disciplines could soon find themselves under threat too.
The political temperature further increased after it was revealed the issue had been included in an agreement to secure Liberal Democrat support for the Labour administration’s budget.
Finance secretary and former first minister Mark Drakeford defended the deal as an example of cross-party working “on areas where we have common ground”, after the original announcement was partly justified on the basis of both public and cross-party support.
But Greyhound Board of Great Britain chief executive Mark Bird said the deal demonstrated the ban was “nothing to do with greyhound racing, but is a dirty, dodgy, backroom deal to get their budget through”.
He added: “This is not how any piece of legislation should be decided upon and is the kind of cynical behaviour that destroys people’s trust in government, leaving them totally disillusioned about how politicians behave.”
However, the board is also facing calls to review its decision to remove many of the welfare groups that campaigned for the ban from its Greyhound Retirement Scheme to help release additional funding for rehabilitation and rehoming efforts.