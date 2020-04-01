1 Apr 2020
vettimes.co.uk launches first ever user hub to allow people to share their experience of life in lockdown.
Image © Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock
vettimes.co.uk will be linking the sector together like never before after launching our first ever user-generated content hub.
Veterinary professionals across the UK are in lockdown and life is tough, so we wanted to do our little bit to brighten the gloom.
We have created a unique hub where vets, nurses and everyone else in practice can join our community, and share their pictures, videos and stories.
The hub can be accessed direct from the vettimes.co.uk home page, where you’ll be just a few short clicks away from sharing your story.
As long as it is not offensive to anyone, you can post what you like – work stories, family stories, charity efforts, pictures of co-worker pets; even videos of family Twister sessions that ended badly – it doesn’t matter.
We just want to give our readers a place to share some hope, advice and support at a time when these things matter more than ever before.
You can post your content under the following categories: