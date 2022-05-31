31 May
Two specialists at a County Durham animal hospital have been appointed as heads of service.
Diagnostic imaging specialist Naomi Earley, and veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia specialist Felipe Márquez Grados now lead their respective disciplines at Linnaeus-owned Wear Referrals in Bradbury.
Wear said their promotions to leadership roles underlined its commitment to excellence across its multidisciplinary hospital.
On his appointment, Dr Grados said: “I feel flattered, honoured and very, very happy to be able to help the team in this way. However, I do also feel the responsibility implied, both towards the members of the anaesthesia department as well as to the rest of our colleagues in the other services.
“My goals are very focused in ensuring our department gives the best service to the patients and the hospital while giving my colleagues in the anaesthesia service the best experience working here.
“I really want the department to feel like a family, and for everyone in it to feel happy and looked after.”
Miss Earley said: “It is a privilege to be promoted to head of service, and I feel it shows that the senior leadership team recognises the work that we have put in and success we have had in establishing an indispensable imaging department.
“This also endorses our vision to grow the team and the services we can offer. It is an exciting time and we would be pleased to hear from any enthusiastic colleagues interested in joining this warm, collaborative team.”
Wear also has services in cardiology, intensive care, internal medicine, neurology, out-of-hours emergency and critical care, oncology, orthopaedics and soft tissue, plus an inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation service.
Hospital director Darren Stubbs said: “We’re delighted to see Felipe and Naomi appointed to head of service positions.
“Both have been incredibly valuable members of our team for some time now, and their promotions to these leadership roles means they will be able to further help us continue to provide the very highest level of care and treatment to our patients.”