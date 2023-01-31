31 Jan 2023
Previously announced stint on 24/7 Pet Hospital begins on BBC One on Monday 6 February.
The vet team at Wear Referrals is preparing for its stint in the spotlight as it is set to be showcased on daytime television.
Patients and team members at the County Durham multidisciplinary small animal hospital will feature on 24/7 Pet Hospital, a 10-part series broadcasting weekdays for two weeks at 10am on BBC One.
Cameras had full access to the hospital, covering services such as orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, internal medicine, neurology, intensive care and oncology.
Among cases to feature in the series, viewers will see the outcome of hip replacement surgery in a shih-tzu, aiding an owl injured by a car and extracting a corn on the cob from a boxer dog.
Ben Harris, Wear’s clinical director, is among those to be filmed for the series. He said: “Opening our doors to the BBC will help us to show the public what happens in a specialist veterinary hospital when a pet is unwell – and highlight the incredible care they receive by vets, nurses and support staff. The programme follows all aspects of our work, from initial consultations to the moment pets are reunited with their owners.
“We are all very proud to take part in 24/7 Pet Hospital and celebrate the important work the veterinary profession does every day.”
Co-commissioned by Helen Munson for BBC One Daytime and Aisling O’Connor for BBC England, 24/7 Pet Hospital is produced by Twenty Six 03, a Gateshead-based production company.