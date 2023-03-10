10 Mar 2023
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a short webinar for ProZinc-branded toolkit of information for vet professionals and pet owners to help manage diabetes.
Boehringer Ingelheim has launched what it calls a comprehensive toolkit, including a new CPD webinar, and vet and pet owner resources to help vet practices and their clients successfully manage diabetes in cats and dogs.
The resources have been launched for its ProZinc insulin product for use in cats, which can now provide once-daily control in dogs due to its slow onset and prolonged duration of action.
The new webinar is 15 minutes, aimed at vets and VNs, and called, “How to best use ProZinc to successfully manage diabetes in cats and dogs”. It is hosted by Jamie Adams, senior brand technical advisor at Boehringer Ingelheim.
The ProZinc toolkit features resources such as a product reference guide, covering diagnosis and treatment; advice on monitoring and reassessing patients; and a stabilisation flow chart.
It also has practice resources, such as pet owner guides, home care journals and a link to the ProZinc pet owner website.
Toolkit resources and the webinar are available by logging in to the Boehringer Academy.