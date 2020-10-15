15 Oct 2020
Session from Boehringer Ingelheim – available to view now – features ruminant nutrition specialist James Husband on “Anionic salts and their practical uses”.
James Husband.
A new webinar featuring ruminant nutrition specialist James Husband is now available to view at the Boehringer Academy.
The webinar – titled “Anionic salts and their practical uses” – takes a practical look at the dietary cation anion balance (DCAB), including how to calculate it anyhow to adjust it at different stages of lactation.
Mr Husband discusses in the webinar how DCAB is relevant to production during lactation and at drying off, as well as providing topic on the more well-known application of DCAB manipulation pre-calving to reduce milk fever risk.
In a separate development, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering a limited number of Bovikalc Dry boluses free of charge to farmers when they buy Bovikalc.