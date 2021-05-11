11 May 2021
Association is adding to its content in the BSAVA Library to complement BSAVA Manual of Canine and Feline Gastroenterology, published in 2019.
A webinar on regurgitation issues in dogs and cats has been added to the BSAVA Library.
Presented by Aarti Kathrani, editor of the third edition of the BSAVA Manual of Canine and Feline Gastroenterology, the webinar aims to complement the book, which was published in 2019.
It will focus on the approach, diagnosis and treatment of regurgitation in dogs and cats, and how to differentiate it from vomiting. It will also cover the way some diseases can cause inflammation, obstruction or dysmotility of the oesophagus, which can result in regurgitation.
Dr Kathrani, a senior lecturer in small animal internal medicine at the RVC, said: “The webinar is designed to help general practitioners differentiate between regurgitation and vomiting, as well as provide a comprehensive review of the different causes of regurgitation and the diagnostic approach to this.
“Treatment is also discussed for this condition. We hope the webinar provides a useful guide to help diagnose and manage these cases in general practice.”
The webinar, one among 70 topics to choose from, is available at the BSAVA Webinar Library.