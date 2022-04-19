19 Apr 2022
Premier Vet Alliance has moved the times of three webinars in April, May and June to 7:30pm because of the challenges affecting depleted practice teams.
Image © Brian Jackson / Adobe Stock
Feedback from members of the profession has prompted Premier Vet Alliance (PVA) to reschedule the times of a series of webinars.
With many practices facing challenges because of illness and heavy workloads, PVA has opted to reschedule the time for its three upcoming webinars to 7:30pm.
The details, dates and new times for the webinars are:
Gerrard Harkins, PVA’s commercial director, said: “Because of the current challenges presented by staff shortages due to illness, many practices are under pressure to cover already heavy workloads with depleted staff numbers.
“With this in mind, and following requests from a number of people, we have moved our webinars to the evenings so practice staff don’t have to break off from their daily work.”