23 Mar 2020
MSD offering guidance at round table event to address vet questions about vaccination protocols during COVID-19 crisis.
MSD Animal Health is organising a round table webinar on Wednesday evening (25 March) to address clinicians’ preventive health care concerns during the pandemic.
Entitled “Managing preventative healthcare and vaccination during unprecedented times: overcoming today’s challenges”, the webinar aims to address some of the queries the company has been receiving from vets and practices.
In an email sent to clients, senior technical manager John Helps said: “We appreciate the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a stressful time for you, your clients and UK veterinary businesses.”
MSD has received multiple queries around the following three subjects:
The event, aimed at MSD customers, is free and will get underway at 8pm. Anyone wanting to join can register online.
A link has also been set up for participants to submit questions ahead of the round table.