28 Sept
Team behind MSD’s Bravecto hosting live webinar based on The Big Flea Project’s latest data and insights on Tuesday 6 October.
Flea treatment failure and how to prevent it is the theme of a live webinar hosted by the team behind MSD’s Bravecto.
Focusing on new data and insights from The Big Flea Project, registration for the webinar on Tuesday 6 October at 8pm is open now.
The webinar will feature Richard Wall, professor of zoology at the University of Bristol and an expert in veterinary entomology, talking on “Flea infestation pathogen prevalence and spatial distribution” and Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at the RVC, will cover “Effective parasite control requires good owner compliance. But so often this doesn’t happen. If not, why not and what we can we do about it?”
The webinar will be available afterwards to watch on demand. For more information visit the registration page.