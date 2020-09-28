Speakers

The webinar will feature Richard Wall, professor of zoology at the University of Bristol and an expert in veterinary entomology, talking on “Flea infestation pathogen prevalence and spatial distribution” and Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at the RVC, will cover “Effective parasite control requires good owner compliance. But so often this doesn’t happen. If not, why not and what we can we do about it?”