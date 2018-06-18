18 Jun
An online VetCPD course, “Liver disease in companion animals” – suitable for vets and vet nurses – launches on 9 July.
The course will be tutored by Scott Kilpatrick, an RCVS specialist in small animal internal medicine.
Dr Kilpatrick said: “The course will focus on how we can get the most out of initial diagnostic tests, as well as helping decide what more advanced diagnostics may be appropriate.
“Liver biopsies are often needed for a definitive diagnosis and the course will discuss the best way to obtain liver tissue samples, as well as how best to interpret cytology and histopathology. Definitive treatment of liver disease is not always possible. We will review the most up-to-date research surrounding liver disease treatment.
“Congenital portosystemic shunts are well recognised vascular abnormalities in our companion animals, but we will also review some of the more unusual vascular abnormalities of the liver.”
Six modules will be covered over the three-week course, including subjects such as:
Other online VetCPD courses beginning on 9 July are “Management of pyoderma and antibiotic resistance antibiotic”, a comprehensive course on oncology, and a specialised course on lymphoid cytology. Each course is worth 8 hours’ CPD and costs £119 plus VAT.
