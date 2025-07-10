10 Jul 2025
A prominent figure in research on parasite threats will lead a free session on the topic next week.
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) chair Ian Wright will host the 90-minute session from 7:30pm on Thursday 17 July.
“New exotic parasites – worming their way in?” will cover new exotic infections, their distribution around both the UK and Europe, and the implications they could have for pets, livestock and the veterinary sector.
The session is said to be suitable for all clinical and support staff, from vet surgeons and nurses to students and care assistants.
It will feature a live, open Q&A session at the end for attendees to put questions directly to Dr Wright.
The event is being sponsored by Horiba UK, which delivers veterinary in vitro diagnostic solutions, and whose vet specialists will also be on hand to answer any diagnostics-related inquiries.
Horiba has a range of recorded CPD webinars available on its website on topics including raw feeding, canine and feline blood transfusions, and head tilts in rabbits.
To find out more about the upcoming session and register to attend for free, visit Horiba’s website.
In June, ESCCAP launched a new interactive map tool for veterinary professionals to track the geographical distribution of parasites and associated infections across the UK and five European countries.