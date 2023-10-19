19 Oct
Resource from Ceva Animal Health features easy-to-understand information designed to support owners whose dogs are suspected of having the heart issue.
A website has been created to educate pet owners on canine mitral valve disease (MVD).
The site has been launched by Ceva Animal Health to raise awareness of a condition accounting for three-quarters of all heart disease cases. Around 10% of all dogs present to practices with some form of heart disease.
The site has been created with easy-to-understand information to support owners whose dogs are suspected of having MVD and explain the likely progression of the disease.
Featuring videos and downloads, including a sleeping respiratory rate chart and a link to Ceva’s Cardalis app, resources on the site cover disease stages, monitoring and treatment.
Nicki Glen, marketing project manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “MVD is one of the most common diseases to affect older dogs and diagnosis can be a worrying time for owners.
“The new website will help increase knowledge on MVD among dog owners and provide reassurance that they are doing all they can to care for their dog with heart disease.”
Full details to pass on to owners are available at www.dogheartdisease.com or from Ceva development managers.