12 Jun 2024
Comprehensive 28-module programme for vets and VNs is planned for November, while company also celebrates winning Best Online Animal Health Resource 2024 in LUXlife Magazine awards.
Provet's programme information comes as the firm celebrates winning a LUXlife Magazine award.
Details of a three-day nutrition course have been announced as the vet-led company behind it also celebrates landing an award for its website.
Provet, run by independent consultant Mike Davies, is staging a three-day hybrid small animal clinical nutrition course in November.
And the firm has celebrated after winning the Best Online Animal Health Resource 2024 in the LUXlife Magazine Pet Products and Services Awards.
Dr Davies, an RCVS fellow and specialist in veterinary clinical nutrition for small animals, is holding the in-person course – also available over Zoom – at the Holiday Inn, Basingstoke, from 22 to 24 November.
He said: “This is a comprehensive 28-module course with lectures and interactive practical sessions for veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.
“It covers everything you need to know about clinical nutrition in practice and covers the syllabus for the Provet Certificate in Small Animal Clinical Nutrition (PCertSACN).”
The Provet website provides advice to pet owners on nutrition and other topics, including general care advice.
For full details of the course in November, email [email protected]