19 Mar 2024
Identi had been urging owners to check their pets’ microchips between 13 March and tomorrow (20 March), the first day of spring, in a drive ahead of cat microchipping regulations.
Image © Charlie's / Adobe Stock
A company has been running a week-long drive calling on pet owners to check their pets’ microchip contact details are up to date.
Identi ran a competition for owners encouraging them to use the brand’s new app, which has been designed to make the process of keeping details current even easier, additional to at its website.
Tammie O’Leary, commercial lead at Identi, said: “All too often, we see that a lost pet has been found and while they may be microchipped, their contact details are not correct.
“The new Identi app makes verifying account details a quicker and more convenient process.”
Cat owners have until 10 June 2024 to microchip their cats under the new law, which charities such as Cats Protection hope will make it easier for lost or stray pet cats to be reunited with their carers.
Sarah Elliott, central veterinary officer at Cats Protection, said: “The new microchipping regulations will require owners to ensure details are up to date, so ensuring owners know the importance of this, and how to do it, will be imperative.”