24 Apr 2020
A series of free one-hour lunchtime webinars, each led by a specialist at Dick White Referrals, will run throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.
Dick White Referrals (DWR) has committed to keep running a series of free one-hour webinars presented by its specialists throughout the lockdown period.
Each webinar takes place at 11am from Monday to Friday and recordings can be viewed after the event.
Previous webinars have included:
Topics for the remainder of the series will cover all the specialist disciplines available at DWR.
Registration details are available by visiting the practice website.