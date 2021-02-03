obesity prevention – tools you can use in practice to help promote a healthy weight and practical advice you can pass to owners

risk factors – insights from recent studies

how to approach conversations with owners of overweight pets who feed or prefer unconventional diets

why tackling obesity makes business sense

peri-anaesthetic management of obese patients

Presentations

Alex German, professor of small animal medicine at the University of Liverpool, will discuss whether prevention is better than cure for obesity; US veterinarian and speaker Ernie Ward will explain how to talk about pet food and obesity without sounding like a salesperson; and Gwen Covey-Crump, senior clinician in anaesthesia at Langford Vets will explore the impact of obesity on chronic pain.