3 Feb 2021
Free one-day virtual Royal Canin Management Virtual Congress will discuss issues of pet obesity, featuring speakers from home and overseas.
Veterinary professionals can sign up now to a free, one-day virtual congress featuring speakers from across the world discussing pet obesity.
The Royal Canin Weight Management Virtual Congress takes place on Wednesday 24 February, and will feature UK and international speakers on a range of topics, including:
Alex German, professor of small animal medicine at the University of Liverpool, will discuss whether prevention is better than cure for obesity; US veterinarian and speaker Ernie Ward will explain how to talk about pet food and obesity without sounding like a salesperson; and Gwen Covey-Crump, senior clinician in anaesthesia at Langford Vets will explore the impact of obesity on chronic pain.
An interactive workshop to apply the knowledge gained in the congress to a practical real-life case will also be run.
Lindsay Calcraft – weight management specialist at Royal Canin who is running the interactive workshop with Georgia Woods, weight management clinic nurse at the University of Liverpool Small Animal Teaching Hospital – said: “We all know that obesity reduces pets’ life spans and puts them at risk of developing a number of health concerns.
”Together, we can battle this disease. We’ve organised this congress to help you to manage the weight and health of pets throughout their lives.”
A further 10 hours of on-demand sessions will be released during the event with a focus on science of obesity, feline behaviour, obesity and OA, approach to nutrients for obesity and the evolution of weight management diets.
For the full agenda and to register, visit the event’s information page.