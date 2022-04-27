27 Apr 2022
BVA welcomes bill banning private use of rodent glue traps passing its third reading in Parliament and going for Royal Assent – but is disappointed it falls short of outright ban.
A bill banning use of rodent glue traps to the general public has passed its third reading in Parliament ahead of becoming law.
The RSPCA, Humane Society International/UK, Animal Aid, Cats Protection and others, plus the BVA, have long campaigned for a ban on the traps because of the suffering animals caught in them endure.
But although the BVA welcomed the third reading yesterday (26 April) and the bill soon going for Royal Assent to become law, it is disappointed the legislation will not go far enough.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “We welcome the news that this bill has passed its third reading and will mean that these cruel glue traps can no longer be used by the general public.
“Along with other animal protection and research organisations, we campaigned for a ban on the widespread use of these traps, which do not kill a trapped animal immediately, and can lead to hours of agony and suffering, so are pleased this will be put into motion.
“However, we are disappointed that this new bill falls short of an outright ban and only puts restrictions on the general public, still allowing ‘pest controllers’ to apply for licences to use the traps.”
Dr Shotton added: “We are keen to see the greater detail of the licensing scheme as we are concerned that – as the pest control industry is shockingly still unregulated – anyone calling themselves a ‘pest controller’ will be able to gain a licence and continue to use these traps in an irresponsible way.
“It’s also crucial that if these licences are granted, enforced user training and strict rules around monitoring the traps are also implemented to ensure no trapped animals are subjected to prolonged suffering, and non-target animals are freed quickly.”