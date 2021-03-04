4 Mar 2021
BVA welcomes publication of Trade and Agriculture Commission report on liberalising trade while safeguarding UK animal welfare and environmental standards.
BVA president James Russell.
A report recommending UK agriculture’s animal welfare and environmental standards can be safeguarded in future trade negotiations has been welcomed by the BVA.
The independent Trade and Agriculture Commission was established in response to concerns from the BVA and others that new free trade agreements (FTAs) could potentially undermine the UK’s high standards – particularly in animal welfare.
The recommendations will now be considered by the Government, and the UK wants clarification on how they will be adopted in time to influence current negotiations to liberalise trade.
BVA president James Russell said: “The commission was given a very difficult task and we welcome the recommendations made today, which set out a sensible short and long-term approach to safeguarding the UK’s high animal welfare and environmental standards in future trade deals.
“In the short term, the commission recommends that tariff-free access to the UK market within FTAs should only be granted to those goods that meet our standards. This is a good first step and it’s essential that the Government commits to this approach in the current trade negotiations.”
Mr Russell added: “But the commission also recognises that we must go further. We support the call for the UK Government to lobby internationally through the World Trade Organization for reform of global standards with a view to introducing trade restrictions on welfare grounds.
“The UK has an opportunity to lead on the raising of standards internationally. We can, and should, be assertive in spreading animal welfare norms through trade deals and in international forums, drawing on veterinary expertise.”
The full report is online.