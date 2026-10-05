5 Oct 2026
Campaigners who opposed the legislation say the new Defra programme could make a significant difference for many owners.
An XL bully-type dog in a harness. Image: maureen / Adobe Stock
Defra has launched a new scheme to enable owners to seek the withdrawal of exemption certificates for dogs who are not considered to be XL bullies.
The move has been welcomed by the Dog Control Coalition (DCC), which claimed it could make “an enormous difference” for some animals and owners affected by the legislation.
The scheme, which applies to England and Wales, is open solely to the owners of dogs for which exemption certificates were obtained between 14 November 2023 and 1 February 2024.
More than 55,000 dogs were registered before the ban came into force.
Guidance published by the department said owners should take “a precautionary approach” and warned it was their responsibility to determine whether their dog met the type definition.
It also stated that removing a certificate from a dog that was found to be an XL bully would be a criminal offence and a certificate cannot be reinstated once withdrawn.
In a statement released through the RSPCA, the DCC, whose member organisations include the BVA, said it was “glad” the withdrawal option was now available to owners.
It continued: “This is particularly significant for owners whose dogs were still puppies or adolescents when the ban was introduced, as it was difficult at that stage to know what size and appearance they would eventually develop.
“Defra had previously promised to create a withdrawal process, and after almost three years of strict restrictions, this change could make an enormous difference to dogs that are clearly not XL bully types and to the families who care for them.
“Owners interested in applying should read Defra’s guidance carefully and take every necessary step to remain fully compliant with the law.”
The RSPCA has also published its own guidance for owners on its website, advising them only to apply for certificate withdrawal if they are “certain” their dog does not meet the standard.
The scheme will also not be applied to dogs whose exemption certificates were issued by a court.
The Scottish Government already offers an exemption withdrawal scheme, though it is unclear whether the Northern Ireland Executive plans to follow suit.