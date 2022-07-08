8 Jul 2022
Concerns over living and working arrangements, as well as financial pressures, were the main drivers of the trend, according to new research by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association.
IMAGE: Pixabay.
Almost one in eight UK households have given up a pet in the past year with financial pressures and living and working pattern changes among the main factors, a survey suggests.
The cost of living crisis has already prompted warnings about the ability of the veterinary sector to withstand rising demand for services.
And the findings of the latest Annual Pet Survey by the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) have added to fears of a welfare crisis this summer.
The study, based on a survey of nearly 9,000 households, estimates a record 35 million pets are now in the UK, with 62% of households owning one.
But while 17% of homes were found to have acquired a pet since the start of the COVID crisis, 12% – or 3.4 million households – had given one up over the past year.
PFMA deputy chief executive Nicole Paley said the organisation was “concerned” at the findings and believed many pets are being sold privately to raise finance.
Ms Paley said: “Pets are wonderful additions to the family, but it is a huge responsibility and people need to do their research.
“As we have highlighted in our research findings, the burden is too great for some people.”
Younger owners were most likely to give up a pet, with 71% of pets relinquished by owners in the 16 to 24 and 25 to 34 age groups.
Changes to living arrangements were most frequently cited as the reason for giving up a pet (34%), ahead of financial issues (23%) and changing working circumstances (22%).
Working and living arrangements were also the most common factors among the 25 to 34 age category, cited by 41% and 39% respectively.
A recent Government white paper proposed greater rights for tenants to have pets in their homes, and the PFMA said it is backing campaigns for more pet-friendly policies in that sector and workplaces.
But the increased level of pet ownership, as well as that of animals being given up, has raised concerns among vet groups and charities alike.
Last week, VMG president Rich Casey warned the financial pressures facing both animal owners and practices had created “a veterinary ecosystem that is more brittle than ever”.
RSPCA officials have predicted an animal welfare crisis as the pressure on household budgets intensifies in the months ahead.
However, more encouraging signs have come from the Woodgreen Pets Charity in Cambridgeshire, which offers a range of outreach, behavioural advice and online support programmes.
Linda Cantle, the charity’s director of pet and owner support services, said demand for those services was rising alongside calls for pets to be rehomed.
She said: “Well over 200 people receive support each week, indicating that many owners are keen to work at keeping a pet.
“We’d encourage any owner experiencing problems with their pets to reach out as soon as possible for guidance, as many common issues can be improved in the home with trusted advice and support.”