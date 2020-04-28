28 Apr 2020
“The sessions provide a safe space for students to come together, share their ideas and feel part of a supportive veterinary community” – Carolyne Crowe, VDS Training.
Students across the UK have been taking part in online wellness sessions hosted by a panel of award-winning life coaches and well-being experts.
Every Wednesday at 3pm students can join a one-hour Zoom session hosted by VDS Training consultant Carolyne Crowe, along with Rory the Vet, Ebony Escalona and Association of Veterinary Students (AVS) members.
The aim of these student surgery sessions is to discuss and address the issues that are causing concern within the student community.
Topics already covered include:
Ms Crowe said: “There are so many things we don’t have control over, but there are also loads of things we can focus on that can make positive changes to each day.”
Ms Crowe leads the discussion by giving her top tips, as well as advice, on strategies and coping mechanisms. Co-hosts then share their own advice, personal experiences and answer questions, opening up the floor for students to discuss their own coping methods and problems.
Kate Dakin, AVS said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in the student surgeries, they have really boosted my mood each week by creating a comfortable space for discussion, sharing our problems and how we have resolved them.
“The sessions have also taught me some really useful coping strategies and life skills, which will help me not only at this difficult time but throughout my career.”
Registration links and upcoming dates are posted across the VDS Training and AVS social media pages.
The associations and hosts can be followed on Instagram: