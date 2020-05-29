29 May 2020
“...the feedback we’ve had about how positive the experience was for delegates has gone beyond our hopes” – Nat Scroggie, vet and co-organiser.
Delegates at the 2019 WellVet Weekend.
Organisers of the WellVet online well-being conference are making all the content available for those who missed the live event.
The conference on 23 May, hosted by WellVet with support from The Webinar Vet, brought together more than 360 veterinary professionals and team members for a day of interactive activity sessions and personal development CPD.
With more than 500 minutes of CPD available, sessions were aimed at providing delegates with a range of proactive tools to help them find ways of improving their mental and physical well-being.
Co-organiser and vet Nat Scroggie explained: “The conference app platform was chosen for delegates to feel included, and network freely with one another and session leaders.
“With more than 2,400 messages on the community board and 400 photos uploaded, the feedback we’ve had about how positive the experience was for delegates has gone beyond our hopes.
“We’ve seen new working groups forming and a genuine sense of camaraderie around current challenges.”
WellVet is re-opening access to session recordings and the conference community app, with full access until May 2021. Tickets are limited in number and on sale now until 30 August 2020 via the WellVet website.