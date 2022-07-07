7 Jul 2022
WellVet is back with a new website, and a series of sessions in July and August focused on issues that have emerged more frequently following the COVID pandemic.
An organisation created to support well-being for veterinary teams has launched a new website and a fresh series of summer talks on post-pandemic issues affecting the sector.
WellVet is hosting the five sessions during July and August, in a renewed link-up with the Vet Mums Facebook group.
The sessions, which are free for all members of veterinary teams to attend, will be streamed on Zoom and to the Vet Mums Facebook group, with an unrecorded Q&A session following on Zoom.
WellVet co-founder Liz Barton said: “We have spent the past year creating a fab new website for people to access some of the great content WellVet has created over the last few years.
“However, we also noticed a few challenges mentioned with increasing frequency and severity by Vet Mums members.
“It’s fantastic to bring together such great speakers to directly address these issues, and provide advice and support to anyone affected.”
The session schedule is as follows:
To register for any of the sessions, visit the WellVet website.