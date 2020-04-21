21 Apr 2020
The event for mind, body and soul is back as WellVet goes digital on 23 May.
Delegates at the 2019 WellVet Weekend.
The WellVet Weekend is back for a third year running – but organisers have been forced to go online to make the event happen.
WellVet is an initiative dedicated to improving well-being across the veterinary profession and for the past two years has organised a popular two-day event offering a blend of workshops, workouts and social activities.
Due to the coronavirus, however, plans for a live event have been shelved and rather than being held over two days, WellVet will take place on a single day – Saturday 23 May.
Organisers were determined the event should be held to provide a focal point for Mental Health Awareness Week (18 to 24 May), and at a time when concerns are growing over the mental and physical effects of lockdown and social distancing.
The day-long programme will start with meditation and yoga sessions, followed by plenary sessions and workshops on hot topics such as change management, establishing a “new normal” and dealing with anxiety.
Alongside the workshops, the virtual event will include sessions from healthy cooking to bootcamp-style workouts, crafting and a pub quiz.
Co-founder Liz Barton said: “The point of the WellVet initiative is to enable people to develop mind, body and soul well-being practices – their own bespoke toolkit – to help them live happier and healthier through the challenges life presents.
“There really is something for everyone, with exceptional session leaders talking through solutions and support mechanisms. Previous feedback from events has been extremely positive, even life-changing for some – and we want to take this opportunity to engage with more people from across the profession.”
In the wake of lockdown measures, the team behind the event are looking for volunteers and supporters to help them deliver a programme of support relevant for all veterinary professionals and teams.
Anyone interested in being involved with the event can email [email protected], follow WellVet Weekend on social media or visit the website.